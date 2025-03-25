Kurdistan March salaries: $728M disbursement on track for 26th

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced, on Tuesday, the completion of all steps to disburse March salaries.

The ministry stated that the Federal Ministry of Finance will transfer 954.88 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $728 million) to cover the Region's public sector payroll, including retirees. The funds are scheduled to be deposited into the ministry’s account at the Central Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch on March 26.

The Regional ministry had earlier indicated that coordination with the Federal Budget and Accounting Department had reached the final phase of the salary allocation process.