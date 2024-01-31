KRG to start salary distribution in the coming days

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy declared the successful completion of all administrative processes related to receiving the salaries of the Region's employees from the Iraqi government.

In an official statement, the ministry expected that 618 billion dinars would be transferred from the federal government to the Kurdish Ministry of Finance's account at the Central Bank, Erbil branch in the coming days.

Earlier, Karwan Yarwis, the representative of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in the Iraqi Parliament, urged Kurdish deputies to consider boycotting parliamentary sessions if the Federal Ministry of Finance fails to transfer the agreed-upon 618 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need for guarantees to prevent future delays in salary disbursements.

This payment was scheduled for January 25.

Yarwis stated, "If the Federal Ministry of Finance refrains from sending funds until tomorrow, Thursday, and does not give guarantees that their sending will not be delayed next month, Kurdish representatives from all Kurdistan blocs must boycott the sessions of the House of Representatives."

He stressed that there is "no justifiable reason for obstructing the disbursement of salaries," which the Council had approved.