Kurdistan to begin January salary payments on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy announced that salary payments for January will begin on Wednesday.

In a statement received, the ministry said that salaries for employees and retirees in the region will be disbursed starting February 5, following the completion of financial transfer procedures to banks.

The ministry confirmed that payments will be distributed gradually over the coming days until all employees and beneficiaries receive their dues.

It added that a detailed salary distribution schedule for all ministries, institutions, and government bodies in the region will be published in the next few hours.

Kurdistan’s Salary Crisis

The Kurdistan Region is facing a severe salary crisis, with unpaid public sector wages for December 2024 and January 2025 sparking widespread unrest.

The crisis is rooted in ongoing political tensions between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil and the federal government in Baghdad.

At the heart of the dispute lies the issue of oil revenue sharing. Baghdad insists that the KRG must transfer all oil production to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues funneled into the national treasury to fund salaries and production costs. The KRG, however, argues that it should deduct production costs before remitting the remaining revenues.