Kurdistan Region registers 500,000 salaries in My Account, plans 1,000 new ATMs

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced the registration of 500,000 salaries in My Account (Hisabi) banking system, currently used for disbursing employees' salaries in the Region.

The ministry stated, “This initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to register an additional one million salaries in bank accounts by 2025.”

The expansion will also include the installation of approximately 1,000 ATMs across the Region to improve access to financial services.

“The Hisabi system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in salary management through financial digitization, with the new ATMs enabling easier cash withdrawals and deposits for daily transactions,” it pointed out.

Earlier, Awat Sheikh Janab Nuri, the Kurdish Minister of Finance and Economy, announced that the banking system "will provide advances and loans of at least 15 million IQD ($11K) to employees who have their salaries deposited in this account."

In September, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, praised the Region's banking system as "stronger and more effective," highlighting that 500,000 public sector workers have been integrated into My Account for salary and financial disbursements.

The project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Barzani, modernizes employee financial services by providing over 19 monthly banking services—including salary payments and loans—for 2,500 IQD.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq, it aims to integrate all employees by the end of 2024, enhance transparency, combat corruption, and contribute to the Region’s economic development.

Employees can collect their salaries from various payment centers across the Region, without visiting banks. The initiative seeks to reduce cash dependency and improve the efficiency and security of payment processes.