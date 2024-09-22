Kurdistan Region transfers nearly 100 billion IQD in non-oil revenues to federal treasury

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that it has deposited approximately IQD 100 billion in non-oil revenues for May into the federal treasury.

In a statement, the ministry said, "An amount of 91,151,784,000 IQD (approximately $70 million) has been transferred to the federal government as the Kurdistan Region’s share of non-oil revenues for May of this year."