Kurdish officials reject allegations of mistakes in salary files sent to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region denied any errors in the documents sent to Baghdad regarding Kurdish employee salaries.

A television channel has reported claims of mistakes in the official correspondence sent by the ministry to Baghdad, ministry spokesperson Honar Jamal said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News. “We have a strong relationship with the federal finance minister, and most technical issues related to this matter have been resolved.”

For his part, Abu Bakr Ali, Director General of Budgeting, affirmed that the ministry had worked extensively to ensure salaries were secured, adding, "Since I started my role, I have sent seven documents to Baghdad, and there are no errors, as some media outlets have alleged in recent days."

In February 2024, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court instructed the KRG to provide detailed salary data to facilitate the release of the region's share of the federal budget. However, payment delays have continued, with the KRG accusing Baghdad of inconsistent disbursements.