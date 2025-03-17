KRG transfers over $35M to Federal treasury

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the transfer of non-oil revenues to the Federal treasury for February.

According to the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy’s statement, the amount transferred totaled 48.722 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $37.2 million) and was deposited in the Erbil branch of the Central Bank of Iraq.

Last month, the KRG transferred approximately 52 billion dinars (around $39.7 million) in non-oil revenues to Baghdad.