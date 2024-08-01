Kurdistan Region transfers 74 billion IQD in non-oil revenues to federal treasury

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced, on Thursday, the transfer of over 74 billion IQD to the federal treasury in Baghdad as non-oil revenues.

The ministry stated, "An amount of 74,844,532,000 IQD (approximately $58 million) has been transferred to the bank account of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance as part of the federal treasury's share of non-oil revenues from the Kurdistan Region."

The statement clarified that this amount for 2024 was transferred by the General Directorate of Accounting for KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy into the federal government's account at the Central Bank of Iraq-Erbil branch.