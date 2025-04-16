Salary breakthrough: Baghdad, Erbil find common ground

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil have made significant progress in resolving long-standing issues related to public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region, lawmakers and officials said on Wednesday.

Nermine Maarouf, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Finance Committee, stated that most of the challenges surrounding salary payments in the Kurdistan Region have been addressed.

“The salary issue is no longer political. Technical aspects are being jointly handled by both governments,” Maarouf explained, adding that salary lists for February and March submitted to Baghdad will serve as the basis for future disbursements for the remainder of the year.

She stressed that there is a “clear understanding between both sides” to resolve the remaining procedural hurdles and reaffirmed that Iraq’s overall financial situation remains stable despite declining global oil prices. “There is no immediate threat to salary payments,” she said.

Maarouf also pointed to the Federal Supreme Court’s decision mandating equal treatment of Kurdistan Region and federal employees, including salary transfers and banking procedures, calling for full implementation of the ruling to ensure “functional justice” across Iraq.

Separately, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced that April’s salary lists will be sent to Baghdad next week. “The KRG has fulfilled all its obligations in this matter, and salaries for April will be distributed on schedule.”

Hawramani also addressed delays in the resumption of Kurdish oil exports, saying that while KRG has met its commitments under previous agreements, implementation on the federal side has been slow. He urged Baghdad to expedite practical steps toward restoring oil exports in a way that ensures “financial equity and protects citizens’ rights.”