"The White Reform Paper" is the only solution to the "Salaries Crisis", MP says

Shafaq News / The Financial Committee of the Iraqi Parliament proposed submitting the "white reform paper" to solve the "Crisis of Salaries in the Iraqi state".

A member of the committee, Naji Al-Saeedi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the white reform paper addresses the fiscal and monetary policy", indicating, "this paper encompasses creating real economic resources to consolidate the existing financial resources and reducing unnecessary expenditures".

Al-Saeedi explained, "it helps finding additional income for the budget and reducing the deficit. This will positively affect the provision of employees' salaries and secures them for the upcoming period".

Al-Saeedi stated, "the white reform paper is a futuristic vision for the Iraqi government, in cooperation with the Council of Representatives, to end the employee salaries crisis, as well as other financial and economic crises. This paper is not part of the solution but rather the entire solution".

"The parliament will follow up on the implementation of this paper as soon as it is approved. Our position will depend on how serious the government is in implementing the paragraphs of this paper", he continued.

The government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is heavily criticized for its inability to secure sufficient funds to pay the salaries of state employees, which may expose it to tremendous pressure in the coming months. The government had not yet released the salaries of state employees for September, even after a week of October has passed already.