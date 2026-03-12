Over 15 drone attacks target Erbil overnight

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, faced about 17 drone attacks overnight, Governor Omed Khoshnaw revealed on Thursday.

In a statement, Khoshnaw confirmed that no injuries were recorded and that the damage was limited to a small number of locations inside the city.

Speaking at a press conference in the Iraqi Parliament building, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc head Shakhawan Abdullah said the repeated targeting of sites and infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region has resulted in deaths and injuries. He added that the KDP parliamentary bloc asked the Council of Representatives to form a special committee to investigate the incidents.

The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported that more than 190 missile and drone attacks have targeted the Kurdistan Region since February 28. The group attributed the strikes to Iran and affiliated armed groups, saying they have killed four people and wounded 19.

