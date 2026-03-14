Missiles, drones target Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Kuwait

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait came under renewed missile and drone attacks on Saturday as regional hostilities continued to escalate.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said air defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles launched toward Al-Kharj, south of Riyadh. The Saudi Civil Defense later announced that the alert in the province had ended.

In Kuwait, the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Kuwait International Airport was targeted by multiple drones, damaging the airport’s radar system. Authorities said no casualties were reported.

Official spokesperson Abdullah Al‑Rajhi said the incident was handled under emergency response plans coordinated with relevant state authorities, stressing that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of civil aviation in Kuwait.