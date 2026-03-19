Drone strikes hit Saudi, Kuwait refineries

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Riyadh (Updated at 12:20 p.m.)

An aerial attack targeted Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery in ‌the Red Sea port of Yanbu on Thursday, causing minimal impact, an industry source told Reuters, as attacks targeted energy facilities in multiple Gulf countries.

The Yanbu refinery has become a key export outlet after Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran late last month. The strait, between Iran and Oman, normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

In Kuwait, a drone struck an operational unit at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, triggering a limited fire without causing casualties, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). A similar attack, it added, hit the Mina Abdullah refinery, without providing details about casualties.

Kuwait’s General Fire Force reported that six firefighting teams were deployed to contain the fires at both sites, describing the damage as limited and indicating that further details would be announced later.

بيان من قوة الإطفاء العام6 فرق إطفاء تتعامل حالياً مع حريقي في مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي ومصفاة ميناء عبدالله اثر تعرضهم لاستهداف بواسطة طائراتمسيرات ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق محدود في تلك الوحدات، سيتم الإعلان عن التفاصيل لاحقاً.#kff_kw pic.twitter.com/Nh5PyBdlXB — قوة الإطفاء العام (@kff_kw) March 19, 2026

The developments follow strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, including parts of the South Pars gas field in Bushehr province. The field, shared with Qatar, is Iran’s largest gas reserve and part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, damaging key energy facilities and igniting fires, after previously warning it would retaliate against attacks on its energy sector. The IRGC had also issued evacuation warnings for several oil installations across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, including the SAMREF refinery, a joint venture involving Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil.