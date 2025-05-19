Premium Iraqi oil: OPEC's 3rd most expensive

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded the third-highest average price for Arab crude oil among OPEC member states in April, according to the organization's data.

Iraqi crude averaged $68.64 per barrel during the month, following Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude posted the highest average at $70.92 per barrel. Kuwaiti crude followed at $70.28. Algeria’s Sahara Blend came in fourth at $67.95, the UAE’s Murban crude ranked fifth at $67.73, and Libya’s Es Sider placed sixth at $67.00.

The data also showed that the average price of Arab crude oils across OPEC dropped to $68.75 per barrel in April, down from $73.65 in March, marking a general decline in prices amid differences in grade and quality.