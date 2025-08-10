EIA: Jump in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq news – Washington / Baghdad

Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.589 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 221.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.368 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 279.000 bpd last week, which represented 65.000 bpd more than the previous week’s average of 214.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.852 million bpd, followed by Brazil with 433.000 bpd, Mexico came next with 429.000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 288.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 180.000 bpd from Columbia, 118.000 bpd from Nigeria, and 37.000 bpd from Ecuador, while it did not import any quantity from Venezuela or Libya.