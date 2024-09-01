Iraqi oil exports to the US fell to 153,000 barrels per day

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a decline in Iraqi oil exports to the United States for the past week.

According to the EIA data, the average US import of crude oil from nine major suppliers during the last week was 5.608 million barrels per day, a rise of 156,000 barrels from the prior week’s average of 5.452 million barrels per day.

Over the past week, Iraqi oil exports to the US dropped to 153,000 barrels per day, down by 13,000 barrels from the prior week’s 166,000 barrels per day.

The data revealed that the highest US oil imports last week came from Canada, averaging 3.874 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico at 619,000 barrels, Saudi Arabia at 311,000 barrels, Brazil at 302,000 barrels, and Colombia at 212,000 barrels.

Additionally, US imports of crude oil averaged 103,000 barrels per day from Ecuador, 33,000 barrels from Nigeria, and 1,000 barrels from Libya.