Iraqi oil exports to US decline over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from 10 major countries amounted to 5.744 million bpd, up by 343,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.401 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 152,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 113,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 265,000 bpd.

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.799 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 448,000 bpd, Colombia with 347,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 297,000 bpd. Ecuador, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Libya closely trailed with 253,000 bpd, 186,000 bpd, 145,000 bpd, 84,000 bpd, and 77,000 bpd respectively."