Iraq's oil exports to US rise 21,000 bpd last week

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA's report showed that average US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers reached 5.787 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 911,000 bpd from 4.876 million bpd the week before.

“Iraq’s crude exports to the US averaged 222,000 bpd last week, reflecting a rise of 21,000 bpd from the previous week's 201,000 bpd,” the data showed.

Canada remained the largest supplier of crude oil to the US with an average of 4.026 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 510,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 326,000 bpd, Colombia at 229,000 bpd, and Nigeria at 175,000 bpd.

“Other suppliers included Brazil, which exported 113,000 bpd to the US, Ecuador with 103,000 bpd, and Libya with 83,000 bpd,” EIA's report revealed.

It is noteworthy that Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget, exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.