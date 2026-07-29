PMF confirms airstrike on Basra headquarters

Shafaq News- Basra

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed early Wednesday that its Operations Command headquarters in Basra came under an airstrike, leaving two personnel injured, a first statement after US and Saudi fighter jets carried out strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in several areas of eastern Iraq

In a statement, the command said the relevant authorities had begun assessing the site and evaluating the damage. “Iraqi security and military agencies had taken measures to secure the affected locations and strengthen protection while investigations continue into the circumstances of the attack.”

According to Iraqi media outlets, five PMF members were also killed in strikes on the Nineveh Plains in northern Iraq, and three others were wounded in al-Dibis district in Kirkuk province. In central Iraq, a strike hit the approaches of the Awn area in Karbala province, and another struck north of the province. Explosions were also reported in the al-Zab area of Kirkuk. Further strikes targeted the Abu Muntadhar al-Muhammadawi camp in Diyala province, the Amerli area in Saladin, and Suwayra district in Wasit.

CENTCOM and Saudi Arabia stated that US and Saudi fighter jets had carried out precision strikes against weapons storage and logistical supply sites belonging to Iran-backed armed groups in several areas of eastern Iraq. The operation was conducted in response to more than 30 drone attacks that it alleged had been directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours, adding that the targeted groups were responsible for attacks against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia accused the same parties of similar attacks on oil facilities. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied the accusation. Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, directed the competent security authorities to investigate the incident.