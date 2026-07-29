20 PMF members killed, 32 wounded in attacks across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

At least 20 members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed and 32 others wounded in "terrorist attacks" carried out by a "joint US-Saudi aggression" targeting several official PMF headquarters across multiple Iraqi provinces.

In a statement, the PMF said the attacks struck its facilities in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala, causing casualties as well as varying degrees of material damage to buildings, military vehicles, and equipment.

The announced casualty figures remain preliminary and could rise as search operations, investigations, and field reports continue.

The statement was issued by the PMF General Directorate of Media on July 29, 2026.

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