620+ US troops wounded in Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington

The number of US military personnel wounded in the American war against Iran has reached 624, according to updated figures from the US Department of War on Monday.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) added a new casualty category, labeled “Overseas Operations,” to track personnel killed and wounded since July 7, when the US-Iran military campaign resumed.

Within the revised database, the official toll from the earlier phase of the US-Iran war, known as Operation Epic Fury, stands at 14 service members killed and more than 400 wounded in action. The figures differ from previous Pentagon totals, which listed 18 deaths and 482 wounded before being revised downward.

Since July 7, 207 US service members have been wounded. Combined with the revised Operation Epic Fury figures, the latest Pentagon data puts the overall US military death toll at 18 since Washington launched its war against Iran on February 28.

The latest casualty list does not include the four soldiers who died during reciprocal US-Iran attacks over the weekend.