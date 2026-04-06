Kurdistan journalists: AI fuels fake news in Iran war

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate’s al-Sulaymaniyah branch has warned that artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to spread misleading content during the Iran war, calling on media outlets to verify information before publication.

In a statement on Sunday, the union said images and videos generated through AI technologies —including fake and deepfake material— are widely circulated as “fake news,” noting that advanced techniques now make such content highly realistic and, at times, difficult to distinguish from authentic footage.

“Journalists should avoid sharing any content that raises doubts,” it stressed, “If verification is not possible, it is preferable not to publish.”

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While noting that artificial intelligence has been used in conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States as a tool to influence public perception and spread misleading narratives, with “hundreds of fabricated images and videos” circulating daily across screens and mobile devices, the syndicate emphasized the need to strengthen public media literacy and approach content with “a critical and analytical” perspective.

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