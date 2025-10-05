Kurdistan Press Union calls for safe election coverage

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate urged political parties and candidates to avoid any violations against journalists during Iraq’s parliamentary election campaign, stressing the need for professionalism and safety in media coverage.

In a statement, the Syndicate called on political entities, government institutions, and the electoral commission to cooperate with journalists and respect their work as “a measure of freedom and democracy” in the Kurdistan Region.

It also urged media outlets to steer clear of rhetoric that could fuel political or social tension and reminded journalists to carry press IDs, wear safety vests, and report any violations during the campaign period.

Iraq’s election campaign began on October 3 and runs until November 8, ahead of the vote scheduled for November 11.

