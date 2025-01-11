Kurdistan Region reports drop in violations against journalists

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate (KJS) reported a significant decrease in violations against journalists in the Kurdistan Region during 2024.

During a press conference, Mohammed Aqrawi, a member of the Syndicate, announced that the annual report recorded 43 incidents affecting 73 journalists across the Kurdistan Region. “These violations included obstruction of journalistic duties, physical assaults, and the confiscation of equipment by certain security entities.”

The report also noted 13 cases in Erbil, 9 each in Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah, 5 in the Soran Administration, 3 in the Garmyan Administration, 2 in Halabja, and additional cases involving Kurdistan Region journalists in Kirkuk and Nineveh, with 2 and 3 cases, respectively.

Aqrawi highlighted a positive development in 2024, stating that “no violations were recorded against female journalists,” a significant improvement compared to previous years.

The Syndicate stressed the importance of continued collaboration between security forces and journalists to safeguard press freedoms. It urged respect for journalists’ rights and the implementation of legal measures to protect them while they carry out their duties.

In turn, Vian Abbas, head of the Syndicate’s Duhok branch, attributed the decline in cases to “improved cooperation between security authorities and the Syndicate.”

She noted that this collaboration has fostered a safer environment for journalists and enhanced their freedom of movement, enabling them to perform their duties with fewer restrictions.

Notably, KJS reported 45 cases of violations against media and journalists' rights in 2023, compared to 73 cases in 2022. According to KJS statistics, a total of 1,289 violations were recorded against journalists over a 15-year period from 2008 to 2022.