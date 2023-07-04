Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate Reports 41 Assault Cases on Journalists in Semi-Annual Review

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate released its semi-annual report on Tuesday, revealing a concerning total of 41 cases of violations against journalists across Kurdistan.

According to the Syndicate's statement, 41 assault cases were reported against 80 media institutions during the specified period.

The violations documented in the report encompassed a range of abuses, including 8 cases of journalist arrests, 20 cases of obstructing media coverage and discriminatory practices, 6 cases of journalist abuse, 1 case of threats against a journalist, 4 cases of equipment confiscation, and destruction, and 2 cases of physical assaults on journalists.

The report highlights the ongoing challenges and risks faced by media professionals in the Kurdistan region, where press freedom and the safety of journalists remain a critical concern.