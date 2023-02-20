Kurdistan-based media watchdog drafts a code of conduct to combat "fake news"

Shafaq News/ Metro Center for press freedom on Monday announced drafting a code of conduct to combat "fake news" in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The announcement was made in a press conference attended by a slew of government officers and media persons in conjunction with a panel discussion on media in the Kurdistan region.

"The rapid pace of media development and the growing role of social media have made it cumbersome to discern fake and true news," Metro director Rahman Gharib said, "Today's announcement comes to defend the true purpose of media."

"Unfortunately, many political parties have recruited cyber armies," he continued, "the code will help us commit to the principles of respectful media. It will also help enact laws to improve and develop the work of media."