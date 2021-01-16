More than 350 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan, Metro Center reported.

Shafaq News / the Metro Center for the Protection of Journalists' Rights, on Saturday revealed an increasing in violence against journalists and media workers in Kurdistan in the year of 2020.

The statistics were announced in a press conference in Erbil attended by the Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Fayeq.

The center’ annual report on press and media freedom in Kurdistan recorded 385 cases of violations against journalists.

Among these cases, 163 of banning press coverage, 74 of arresting without a warrant, 40 of threating and insulting, 42 of seizing press equipment, and 4 of closing press institutions.

The center indicated that failing to implement laws that protect journalists has led to the increasing in violations against them, in addition to the economic crisis, the Corona virus pandemic, and the problems among political forces.