Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Metro: assaults against journalists decreased in 2021

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-16T09:41:29+0000
Metro: assaults against journalists decreased in 2021

Shafaq News/ Assaults against journalists and media persons in the Kurdistan Region dropped by 8% in 2021 compared to 2020, the head of Metro Center for Journalists Rights and Advocacy, Diyari Mohammad, said.

Mohammad's statements came during a press conference organized by the media watchdog in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday to announce its eleventh annual report.

"Assault and abuse cases against journalists and media persons decreased by 8% last year compared to 2020. However, the Iraqi penal code was harshly and excessively used against the freedom of expression."

"Last year, the center organized 32 workshops in which 540 journalists were taught and trained Journalistic work skills. It also published five books and six research papers on the freedom of journalism."

According to Metro's annual report, 353 violations against 260 journalists or media outlets were registered in 2021."189 cases of media coverage bans, 81 verbal and physical abuse cases, 25 unwarranted arrests and detentions, two media outlets were closed or attacked, and a journalist was shot."

The Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, commended the efforts of Metro Center in defending the rights of journalists and media persons.

"Journalism is the mirror that reflects the reality of our community," he said, "the authorities shall consider the recommendations of Metro and other rights organizations seriously."

related

More than 45 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan in 2021, Metro Center reported.

Date: 2021-05-03 12:06:00
More than 45 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan in 2021, Metro Center reported.

Metro: in addition to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, three journalists went missing in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-11-24 21:36:44
Metro: in addition to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, three journalists went missing in al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan's Journalists to the Federal Culture Ministry: aren't we Iraqis?

Date: 2021-12-30 08:45:03
Kurdistan's Journalists to the Federal Culture Ministry: aren't we Iraqis?

KJS: +300 violations against journalists in Kurdistan and disputed territories in 2021

Date: 2022-01-12 11:28:56
KJS: +300 violations against journalists in Kurdistan and disputed territories in 2021

More than 350 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan, Metro Center reported.

Date: 2021-01-16 14:05:17
More than 350 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan, Metro Center reported.