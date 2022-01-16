Metro: assaults against journalists decreased in 2021

Shafaq News/ Assaults against journalists and media persons in the Kurdistan Region dropped by 8% in 2021 compared to 2020, the head of Metro Center for Journalists Rights and Advocacy, Diyari Mohammad, said.

Mohammad's statements came during a press conference organized by the media watchdog in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday to announce its eleventh annual report.

"Assault and abuse cases against journalists and media persons decreased by 8% last year compared to 2020. However, the Iraqi penal code was harshly and excessively used against the freedom of expression."

"Last year, the center organized 32 workshops in which 540 journalists were taught and trained Journalistic work skills. It also published five books and six research papers on the freedom of journalism."

According to Metro's annual report, 353 violations against 260 journalists or media outlets were registered in 2021."189 cases of media coverage bans, 81 verbal and physical abuse cases, 25 unwarranted arrests and detentions, two media outlets were closed or attacked, and a journalist was shot."

The Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, commended the efforts of Metro Center in defending the rights of journalists and media persons.

"Journalism is the mirror that reflects the reality of our community," he said, "the authorities shall consider the recommendations of Metro and other rights organizations seriously."