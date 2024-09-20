Israeli military claims assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Friday the assassination of Ibrahim Aqil, a top Hezbollah commander.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, "Earlier today, Israeli warplanes conducted a precise airstrike in the Beirut area, based on intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, killing Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah’s operations and the de facto leader of the Al-Radwan force."

Adraee added, "In the strike, several senior commanders within Hezbollah’s operations unit and the Al-Radwan force were also eliminated alongside Aqil."

He further noted that Aqil and the commanders who were targeted were key figures behind Hezbollah's plan to invade towns in Israel’s Galilee region, a strategy aimed at attacking civilians, mirroring Hamas's operation on October 7.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the densely populated Al-Kaem area of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing at least 12.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the attack resulted in 12 fatalities and injured 66 others. The Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that two buildings collapsed in the assault.

Israeli media outlets indicated that the strike occurred during a meeting of Hezbollah’s Al-Radwan leaders and officials responsible for the Galilee area including Aqil.

Maariv said that Aqil was injured in the Israeli telecommunication attacks last Tuesday and Wednesday that killed 32 and wounded over 3,400 people in the suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley.

Who Is Ibrahim Aqil?

The US government is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the capture of senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin.

Aqil is a prominent figure within Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council, which has been linked to several high-profile “terrorist” activities over the decades, according to the Rewards for Justice website, affiliated with the US government.

“During the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Hizballah’s terrorist cell the Islamic Jihad Organization, which claimed responsibility for the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 U.S. personnel.” The Website says.

“Also in the 1980s, Aqil directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon and held them there.”

On July 21, 2015, the US Department of the Treasury designated Aqil under Executive Order 13582 for his role in acting on behalf of Hezbollah. Later, on September 10, 2019, the US Department of State designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224, as amended.

Hezbollah Leadership Under Threat

Since October 7, Israel has targeted numerous high-ranking Hezbollah officials, including Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike on July 30, 2024. Shukr was a close aide to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Mohammed Nasser, responsible for operations at the frontier, was killed in a separate airstrike on July 3, 2024, while Taleb Abdallah was killed on June 12, 2024, during a strike on a command and control center in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's Continued Operations

Despite the ongoing Israeli escalation, Sayyed Nasrallah reaffirmed in a Thursday speech that the group's operations against Israel would persist until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that more than 200 rockets have been launched from Lebanon since the morning, coinciding with the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb.

According to statements from Hezbollah, the group has targeted Israeli military positions, including bombings of the air control unit and air operations department at the Meron base, as well as strikes on the Northern Corps headquarters at the Ein Zeitim military base and the main intelligence headquarters at the Mishar base.