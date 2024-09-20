More than 200 rockets fired from Lebanon amid escalating conflict with Israel

Shafaq News/ Israeli Channel 13 reported that 200 rockets were launched from Lebanon since the morning, coinciding with an Israeli attack on the southern suburb of Beirut.

According to separate statements from Hezbollah, the attacks have included bombings of the air control unit and the air operations department at the Meron base, as well as strikes on the Northern Corps headquarters at the Ein Zeitim military base and the main intelligence headquarters at the Mishar base.

Israeli military conducted an airstrike earlier today on the densely populated Al-Kaem area of Al-Jamous in Beirut’s southern suburb.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). An Israeli F-35 fighter jet targeted an apartment in the Jamous district, prompting a swift response from ambulances, the Red Cross, and Civil Defense teams. The Lebanese army also deployed to assist emergency responders.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the attack resulted in eight fatalities and injured 59 others.