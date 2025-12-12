Barzani Charity aids flood-hit families in Chamchamal

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Barzani Charity Foundation launched a relief campaign on Friday to support families affected by recent flooding in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province.

Ribwar Muhyi Al-Din, head of the Foundation’s Kirkuk office, told Shafaq News that the operation followed assessments by Chamchamal authorities identifying the neighborhoods most severely damaged.

Around 500 families received fuel, clothing, cleaning supplies, and food aid after flood damage hit their homes, he added.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Foundation said it also distributed 3,000 packages of clothing in Chamchamal on the first day of the campaign.

The relief effort comes after record rainfall triggered flash floods across Al-Sulaymaniyah province, damaging homes, cutting roads, and prompting large-scale emergency responses. The storms caused multiple deaths and injuries in Chamchamal and surrounding districts.

Founded in 2005 and headed by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization. According to its published data, the Foundation provides assistance to refugees, internally displaced people, and vulnerable families across Iraq and abroad through long-term relief, shelter, and social support programs, including orphan-assistance initiatives that have reached more than 20,000 beneficiaries.