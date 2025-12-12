Kirkuk International Airport flights back on schedule

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Flights to and from Kirkuk International Airport are operating on schedule, with services to Turkish and Saudi destinations running without delays, a local airport official confirmed on Friday.

Airport media officer Hirdi Al-Salihi told Shafaq News that current weather conditions support both departures and arrivals. He noted that technical and navigation teams continue to monitor weather developments to ensure safe and uninterrupted operations.

Earlier this week, Turkish Airlines suspended all flights from Istanbul to Kirkuk after deteriorating weather raised safety concerns related to low visibility, strong winds, and heavy rain.

In recent days, severe weather also prompted temporary flight suspensions at Baghdad, Najaf, and Basra international airports. Operations resumed once conditions improved.

