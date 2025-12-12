Basra Airport resumes flights after fog lifts

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 11:08)

Basra International Airport resumed flight operations on Friday morning after fog dissipated and visibility returned to normal levels.

Ealrier today, severe weather conditions forced the suspension of flights at the airport. Shafaq News correspondent said the storms also disrupted power supply across parts of the province.

Heavy rain and flooding have affected most parts of the country in recent days, disrupting transport and public services.

Baghdad International Airport suspended flights from Wednesday night until midday Thursday after visibility dropped to critically low levels due to fog.

A source at the Ministry of Health told state-run media that six people were killed and two others injured nationwide as a result of heavy rains and flash flooding.