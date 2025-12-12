Iraq presses for renewed Iran diplomacy

Shafaq News – Ashgabat

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Friday called for renewed diplomatic efforts to address disputes between Iran and the international community over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at the opening of the International Forum for Peace and Trust, Rashid called for dialogue aimed at reaching fair understandings that “safeguard” the Iranian people’s right to a “dignified life.”

He said Iraq has reestablished its regional and international standing after years of “isolation” and now plays an active role within international and UN organizations across political, economic, and development spheres.

Rashid also called on the international community to restore regional security, urging an end to Israel’s attacks in Syria and Lebanon and warning against a broader Middle East conflict. He stressed that lasting stability depends on a just solution to the Palestinian issue through international resolutions and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Read more: Zero-sum game: Can the Iran-Israel conflictpush Iraq toward frontline?