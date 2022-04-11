BCF-MAIN partnership provided $30 million in medical aid

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-11T14:52:38+0000

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received a delegation from the Norwegian "MAIN" Organization and the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) earlier today, Monday. According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guests the "scope of MAIN-BCF partnership" and its contributions to the health sector in the Kurdistan Region. The Prime Minister said that the organizations supported the health sector of the Kurdistan Region with $30 million in medical supplies over the past five years.

related

Barzani Charity Foundation supports the displaced in Sinjar

Date: 2020-09-19 12:02:30

Barzani Charity Foundation supports the agricultural sector in Sinjar's Sununu

Date: 2021-05-19 19:33:03

Barzani Charity Foundation donates +500 thousand dollars worth of medications to Nanakaly Hospital

Date: 2021-12-15 11:21:47

BCF provides 1300 displaced families with humanitarian aid

Date: 2022-01-23 16:00:22

Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 1300 food baskets in mount Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-09 18:22:03