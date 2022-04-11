Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
BCF-MAIN partnership provided $30 million in medical aid
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-04-11T14:52:38+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received a delegation from the Norwegian "MAIN" Organization and the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) earlier today, Monday.
According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guests the "scope of MAIN-BCF partnership" and its contributions to the health sector in the Kurdistan Region.
The Prime Minister said that the organizations supported the health sector of the Kurdistan Region with $30 million in medical supplies over the past five years.
related
Barzani Charity Foundation supports the displaced in Sinjar
Date: 2020-09-19 12:02:30
Barzani Charity Foundation supports the agricultural sector in Sinjar's Sununu
Date: 2021-05-19 19:33:03
Barzani Charity Foundation donates +500 thousand dollars worth of medications to Nanakaly Hospital
Date: 2021-12-15 11:21:47
BCF provides 1300 displaced families with humanitarian aid
Date: 2022-01-23 16:00:22
Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 1300 food baskets in mount Sinjar
Date: 2022-02-09 18:22:03
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.