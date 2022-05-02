Barzani Charity Foundation: 200 families left Sinjar due to the clashes between the Iraqi Army and YBS

Shafaq News / Barzani Charity Foundation announced that hundreds of Yazidi families had been displaced to Duhok Governorate due to clashes between Iraqi army forces and PKK members in Sinjar.

Duhok's foundation department director, Bir Dian, told Shafaq News Agency that "more than 200 Yazidi families left their villages north of Sinjar due to the ongoing clashes."

Dian added that "Barzani's Foundation is preparing to receive these displaced people, expecting the arrival of a large number to Duhok."

A new bout of fire exchange erupted in the district of Sinjar, which has been the battlefield of ongoing confrontations between the Iraqi army and forces aligned with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the clashes took place near the Hetteen compound when the Iraqi army tried to reopen the roads in the district and remove the earthen berms the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) installed.

Earlier today, two YBS snipers were killed in an airstrike of the Iraqi army on an empty school in Sinjar.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two snipers positioned inside a school and attempted to hinder the progress of the Iraqi army forces tasked to open the roads and remove the earthen berms.

"The army was forced to bomb the school from the air, and the pro-PKK fighters were immediately killed," the source added, "the army's 20th division requested the intervention of the tanks unit. The Abrams tanks proceeded with removing the berms and opening the roads by force."

Earlier today, a force from the pro-PKK Ezidxan units attempted to assassinate the army's 72nd brigade commander in Al-Shamal sub-district.

The attack resulted in injuring two soldiers, according to the source.

PKK is designated a terrorist attack by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.