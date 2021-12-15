Report

Barzani Charity Foundation donates +500 thousand dollars worth of medications to Nanakaly Hospital

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-15T11:21:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation provided the Nanakaly Hospital for Hematology and Oncology in the capital of the Kurdistan Region with more than half a million dollars worth of hematological medications.

The head of the Humanitarian Aids Department in the foundation, Ismail Abdul-Aziz, told Shafaq News Agency, "the aid is 512,000 dollars worth of Hemophilia medication injections."

Doctor Sami Ahmed, the Director-General of the Hospital, said, "we have 125 patients who suffer from blood cancer and illnesses and need chronic medical treatment. This aid will provide the medication this group needs."

