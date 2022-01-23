BCF provides 1300 displaced families with humanitarian aid

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-23T16:00:22+0000

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) announced delivering humanitarian aid to displaced families in Sardashti camp, Sinjar mountain. The foundation is an NGO established in 2005. It was inspired by the vision of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and his famous quote "It is a human's honor to serve his people". Helping refugees, forcibly displaced families, people with special needs, children, orphans, etc.. is the foundation's main goal. The Chief of the Foundation's office in Sinjar told Shafaq News agency that Prime Minister Masoud Barzani has personally instructed to send the humanitarian aid that reached the Sardashti camp today. He added that the aid included 40 liters of white oil and a bag of flour for every family, noting that 1300 families benefitted from the aid. Sardashti camp in Sinjar was established in 2014, following ISIS's invasion of Sinjar, which is a disputed district between Baghdad and Erbil.

related

Barzani Charity Foundation donates +500 thousand dollars worth of medications to Nanakaly Hospital

Date: 2021-12-15 11:21:47

Barzani Charity Foundation supports the displaced in Sinjar

Date: 2020-09-19 12:02:30

Barzani Charity Foundation supports the agricultural sector in Sinjar's Sununu

Date: 2021-05-19 19:33:03