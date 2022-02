Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation announced distributing 1300 food baskets in Sinjar district.

Bir Dayan, the official of the foundation in Sinjar, said that the foundation delivered the food basket to refugees in Sardasht camp.

A few days ago, the foundation provided oil and flour to refugees in mount Sinjar.

It is worth noting that the Sardasht camp was established in 2014, and hosts about 30 displaced families from Sinjar.