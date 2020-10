Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by its Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, arrived on Friday in Baghdad.

Ahmed announced yesterday that he will be visiting Baghdad to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar, which is dominated by the Yazidi community.

The delegation is currently holding a meeting with National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and will meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, later in the day.