Baghdad and Erbil reach a "Historic" agreement regarding Sinjar district

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government announced on Friday that it had reached a "historic" agreement with the Kurdistan Region regarding Sinjar district.

Ahmad Mulla Talal, spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister, said in a tweet that Al-Kadhimi sponsored today a historic agreement that strengthens the authority of the federal government in Sinjar according to the constitution, on the administrative and security levels, adding that the agreement ends the power of foreign groups, and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the return of its people, in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by its Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, arrived on Friday in Baghdad.

Ahmed announced yesterday that he will be visiting Baghdad to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar, which is dominated by the Yazidi community.

The delegation is currently holding a meeting with National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and will meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, later in the day.