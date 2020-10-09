Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Baghdad and Erbil reach a "Historic" agreement regarding Sinjar district

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-09T15:53:15+0000
Baghdad and Erbil reach a "Historic" agreement regarding Sinjar district

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government announced on Friday that it had reached a "historic" agreement with the Kurdistan Region regarding Sinjar district.

Ahmad Mulla Talal, spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister, said in a tweet that Al-Kadhimi sponsored today a historic agreement that strengthens the authority of the federal government in Sinjar according to the constitution, on the administrative and security levels, adding that the agreement ends the power of foreign groups, and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the return of its people, in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by its Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, arrived on Friday in Baghdad.

Ahmed announced yesterday that he will be visiting Baghdad to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar, which is dominated by the Yazidi community.

The delegation is currently holding a meeting with National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and will meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, later in the day.


related

American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Date: 2019-11-04 13:43:23
American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Date: 2020-09-09 15:53:07
Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 10:11:47
Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament

Date: 2019-09-08 12:29:18
Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament

Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Date: 2020-09-17 08:55:13
Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Barzani identifies 4 main points of dialogues between Erbil and Baghdad: We export Kirkuk’s oil together

Date: 2019-10-02 10:50:49
Barzani identifies 4 main points of dialogues between Erbil and Baghdad: We export Kirkuk’s oil together

Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Date: 2020-04-27 15:49:27
Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

A new political delegation from Kurdistan Region visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-25 09:32:06
A new political delegation from Kurdistan Region visits Baghdad