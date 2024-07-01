Petrichor: Delays in opening Yazidi Mass grave due to Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News / The Iraqi human rights organization "Petrichor" revealed on Monday that there are issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan region that have delayed the opening of a mass grave containing the remains of dozens of Yazidis in Sinjar.

The head of the organization, civil activist Khairi Ali Ibrahim, told Shafaq News, "A mass grave containing the remains of 67 Yazidis remained unopened for nearly nine years. The delay is due to overlapping powers and issues between Baghdad and Erbil over the method of burying the remains and DNA testing."

He further highlighted the plight of the victims' families. "Nearly a decade has passed since the discovery of the grave, and the families haven't received any closure or the rights they deserve."

"The Department of Forensic Medicine in Baghdad has not yet matched the DNA of the remains with the families of the victims," he added.

The dispute arose in 2015 when KRG authorities opened the cemetery following Sinjar's liberation. This action was deemed a legal violation by the federal government, which argues that the "Directorate for the Protection of Mass Graves at the Martyrs' Foundation" has sole authority over such operations.

Informed sources in Sinjar revealed to Shafaq News that "the Directorate for the Protection of Mass Graves was disturbed when it came to the site of the cemetery to conduct an examination and learned that the Kurdistan Region authorities had opened the cemetery. This complicated the situation as the directorate left the cemetery as it was and has not accepted to open it since then."

In 2014, ISIS launched a devastating assault on Sinjar, leading to the displacement of over 250,000 residents and the uncovering of around 90 mass graves. The attack on August 3 targeted a district with an estimated population of 500,000, primarily Yezidis.

The aftermath of this nearly decade-long assault is marked by severe destruction, including damage to thousands of houses. Reports indicate that the massacre claimed approximately 3,000 lives, and ISIS kidnapped around 6,000 Yezidi women and children.

Despite the liberation of Sinjar, approximately 183,000 refugees have not returned due to ongoing security concerns, lack of services, and insufficient livelihood opportunities.