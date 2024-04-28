US oil imports from Iraq climb

Shafaq News/US oil imports from Iraq climbed last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.548 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 750 thousand barrels bpd from 4.832 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 309,000 bpd last week, up 100,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 308,000 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.458 million bpd. Brazil was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 492,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia, with an average of 398,000 bpd.

The United States imported an average of 351,000 bpd from Mexico, 215,000 bpd from Columbia, 136,000 bpd from Nigeria, 124,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 100,000 bpd from Libya.

The EIA did not report any oil imports from Russia in its weekly report.