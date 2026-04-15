US Senate rejects Democratic bid to limit Trump’s military action in Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic attempt to restrict President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran, voting against a resolution that would have required the withdrawal of American forces from the conflict unless Congress explicitly authorized further action.

The measure failed in a 52–47 vote, marking the fourth time this year that the Senate has voted on efforts to reclaim congressional war powers from the president amid the ongoing conflict, which Democrats describe as unlawful and unjustified.

Republican lawmakers opposed the resolution, arguing that they continue to support Trump’s leadership in the war at this stage, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear capabilities and the risks associated with a withdrawal from the region.

Democrats have pushed repeatedly for congressional oversight of military operations, insisting that any sustained engagement must be authorized by Congress under the US Constitution.

The latest vote underscores continuing divisions in Washington over the scope of presidential war powers and the United States’ involvement in the conflict with Iran.