US soldier dies clearing Iranian drone explosives

Shafaq News- Washington

A US soldier was killed and another wounded while destroying explosives recovered from an Iranian drone in Kurdistan Region, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Sunday.

CENTCOM previously disclosed that two other US soldiers were killed and another remained missing after an Iranian attack in Jordan on July 17. US military personnel later recovered unidentified remains from the attack site, with examinations underway to determine their identity.

CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with CENTCOM stating that it had completed its eighth consecutive night of operations targeting Iranian coastal surveillance systems, air defense positions, maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites it linked to the July 17 attack that killed two US service members in Jordan.

The IRGC carried out retaliatory drone strikes against US military installations in Kuwait.