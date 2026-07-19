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US soldier dies clearing Iranian drone explosives

US soldier dies clearing Iranian drone explosives
2026-07-19T19:49:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

A US soldier was killed and another wounded while destroying explosives recovered from an Iranian drone in Kurdistan Region, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Sunday.

CENTCOM previously disclosed that two other US soldiers were killed and another remained missing after an Iranian attack in Jordan on July 17. US military personnel later recovered unidentified remains from the attack site, with examinations underway to determine their identity.

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with CENTCOM stating that it had completed its eighth consecutive night of operations targeting Iranian coastal surveillance systems, air defense positions, maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites it linked to the July 17 attack that killed two US service members in Jordan.

The IRGC carried out retaliatory drone strikes against US military installations in Kuwait.

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