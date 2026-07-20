President Barzani congratulates Burnham’s appointment as UK PM

President Barzani congratulates Burnham’s appointment as UK PM
2026-07-20T15:10:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming British prime minister, citing longstanding ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United Kingdom.

“We look forward to working together to advance our shared values,” President Barzani stated on X.

King Charles III appointed the Labour party leader after accepting Keir Starmer’s resignation earlier today, making him Britain’s seventh prime minister in just over a decade. He is expected to announce his Cabinet shortly.

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