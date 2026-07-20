President Barzani congratulates Burnham’s appointment as UK PM

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming British prime minister, citing longstanding ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United Kingdom.

“We look forward to working together to advance our shared values,” President Barzani stated on X.

I congratulate @andyburnham on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Kurdistan Region and Iraq have strong and historic ties with the UK, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared values. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 20, 2026

King Charles III appointed the Labour party leader after accepting Keir Starmer’s resignation earlier today, making him Britain’s seventh prime minister in just over a decade. He is expected to announce his Cabinet shortly.