President Barzani, UK Envoy push coordination on Iraq government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq on Tuesday stressed the need for closer coordination among Iraqi political forces to advance government formation and stabilize the political process.

During a meeting in Baghdad, the two sides reviewed efforts to form a new federal government, as well as Barzani’s recent talks with Iraqi leaders and the broader trajectory of the country’s political process. Discussions also covered internal developments in the Kurdistan Region and the wider regional situation, including the impact of ongoing tensions.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و باڵیۆزی بەریتانیا دۆخى عێراق تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/iZ9csKIVXN pic.twitter.com/1BduREpzyw — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 5, 2026

Siddiq underlined the United Kingdom’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and continuing its support, while Barzani expressed appreciation for that backing.

The meeting comes as Barzani continues a two-day visit to Baghdad, where he has held talks with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, and other political figures on key issues including government formation and relations between Baghdad and Erbil.