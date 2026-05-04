President Barzani, Iraqi Parliament Speaker push for political consensus in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi stressed the need for stronger political consensus and closer Baghdad–Erbil coordination during talks in the Iraqi capital on Monday.

According to a statement, both sides agreed the next phase should rest on “genuine partnership,” with priority given to passing key legislation that protects constitutional rights for all components. They also called for unified positions to resolve outstanding issues in line with the constitution.

Discussions also covered regional developments, with both leaders emphasizing the need to safeguard Iraq’s security and stability and to keep the country removed from escalating tensions.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to the Iraqi capital to discuss key political files, including relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. Earlier today, he discussed the government formation with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, and other political figures.