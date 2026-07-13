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President Barzani attends Sheikh Hamad mourning in Doha

President Barzani attends Sheikh Hamad mourning in Doha
2026-07-13T15:30:37+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Doha

President Nechirvan Barzani joined regional and international leaders in Doha on Monday for the mourning ceremony of Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani offered condolences to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ruling family, and the Qatari people on behalf of himself and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sheikh Hamad died on Sunday, July 12, at 74, Qatar’s Amiri Diwan announced. Qatar declared four days of national mourning.

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