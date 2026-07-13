KRG’s ministries to join Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption operation

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry and security institutions to work jointly with Iraq's federal authorities to combat corruption and hold those involved accountable, as part of the Crack Down anti-corruption operation launched by PM Ali Al-Zaidi.

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The KRG statement framed the directive as an outcome of “continuous coordination between Barzani and the federal Prime Minister.”

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Cooperation between the two sides in recent months has produced arrests and the recovery of large quantities of cash, gold, property, and other assets returned to the state treasury. In the most recent operation, KRG bodies handed over 358 kilograms of seized gold to Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity.

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